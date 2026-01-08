Sents' Denver Craig Named FPHL Rookie of the Month for December

Published on January 7, 2026

Indiana Sentinels News Release







This morning, the FPHL announced its award winners for the month of December. Indiana Sentinels' Denver Craig is the recipient of the December "Rookie of the Month" award.

Before coming to the FPHL, Craig spent a season playing ACHA Division 1 with the University of Toledo in 2023-2024 before heading back to junior hockey with the Ontario Jr. Reign in the USPHL Premier the following season. His one season in Ontario was one for the record books where he had 38 goals, 50 assists and 88 points in only 33 games played. Those numbers earned Craig a spot on the First Team Pacific Division All-Star, as well as Team MVP as voted on by the Ontario Jr. Reign players and staff. Craig signed with Blue Ridge on October 15th and dressed in four games for the Bobcats and was held off the scoresheet for all four games. After being released by the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 20th, Craig signed with the Sentinels on November 26th and immediately became an integral part of the Sentinels offensive unit. His first full weekend was against his former team in Blue Ridge where he picked up a goal and an assist in those two games.

In December, Denver had a breakout month with 7 goals, 8 assists and 15 points in 9 total games played. In December, he had a point in every game except for one. In total, he had a 10-game point streak (8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points) from November 28th until December 31st when he was held off the scoresheet by the Port Huron Prowlers on home ice. Craig was particularly good on the powerplay this past month, scoring 4 of his 7 goals with the man advantage. He also had a span of five straight multi point games in a row from December 6th until December 26th. His best performances coming December 6th with one goal and two assists against Watertown, and December 13th with two goals and one assist against Port Huron.

Earlier today, Sentinels Head Coach Everett Thompson praised Denver for his phenomenal month, "Denver came to us mid-way through the season and has been clicking at an excellent pace since arriving," he said. "I think he and his linemates all really complement each other. Denver still has a lot of growth to come with his game which makes him one of the most dangerous players in the league, I couldn't be more proud of his work ethic since coming and cannot wait to see what he can accomplish as a professional".

Denver Craig and the Indiana Sentinels have a much-needed weekend off this week but will get back to work January 16th and 17th as they welcome the Columbus River Dragons to the Hamilton Community Ice Arena for the first time. Puck drop for both games will be at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets are available on the Sentinels website: indianasentinels.hockeyshift.com/tickets. For those unable to make it to the game, make sure to catch all the action live on YouTube: youtube.com/@indianasentinelshockey







