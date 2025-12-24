Sentinels Moving out of the FPHL Basement: Face Struggling Bobcats Day After Christmas

The Indiana Sentinels continue to climb their way out of the basement of the FPHL Standings. Indiana are recent winners of four of their last five contests and are currently riding a wave of momentum into the Christmas Weekend where they will face off against the Blue Ridge Bobcats of Wytheville, Virginia. With the Baton Rouge Zydeco and the Biloxi Breakers being unable to secure more points over the last five games. Indiana has jumped another spot in the League standings moving from 13th place up to 12th place. If the Sentinels can get revenge on Blue Ridge and are able to sweep the weekend at home; the team will hit the 20-point mark for the first time this season.

The Bobcats on the other hand find themselves on a bit of skid, losing six of their last seven games. The most recent losses came this past weekend against the Port Huron Prowlers whom the Sentinels swept in Michigan just two weeks ago. With the Bobcats most recent loss on December 20th coming by way of a 7 - 1 beatdown by Matt Graham, Blake Anderson, and the rest of the Prowlers crew. #22 Brandon Reller currently leads the team with a 1.3 goals per game average. Perhaps he can be the one to get the team back on the right track. What won't be an easy task is getting through the Sents' young core of rookies who seem to be meshing extremely well together as of late.

Sentinels Forward, #42 Ethan Esposito has had the hot hand lately as he has 8 points over the last 4 games, securing 2 separate Player of the Game awards over that same stretch. With the return of #9 Ryan Glazer to the lineup this upcoming weekend, who is currently averaging 1 goal per game as it is, the Sents' could be looking like a very dangerous unit in the weeks to come. Not to mention they are doing all of this without one of their best players in the line up: #83 Bohdan Zinchenko. Zinchenko is currently 3rd in points per game for the team and is not set to play this week as it currently stands. If #83 is able to go on the ice, this unit is going to be one well-oiled machine. Do the Sentinels have what it takes to continue the hot streak? Be sure to join us and the entire Columbus, Indiana community this Friday and Saturday night @7:30PM Eastern at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena - OR - catch all of the action streaming LIVE on YouTube and Sporfie. Grab your tickets NOW  ' @sentinelshockey.com







