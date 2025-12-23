Sentinels Win, Mount Third Period Comeback: Indiana Secures Fourth Win in Five Games

Published on December 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Indiana Sentinels continue their hot streak as they come out of the weekend having split two games with the Watertown Wolves. The Sents' snag their fifth win of the season and their first victory on home ice. The third time is the charm they say, or in this case, the tenth time at home for Indiana seemed to get it done. It was a total team effort, falling short after two periods of play 3 - 4. The spirited Sents' faith never waivered. With #19 Denver Craig tacking on two goals in the final frame and #42 Ethan Esposito adding another there was little the Wolves could do to fight back.

During the first period the Sentinels jumped out to an early 2 - 0 lead with 1st period goals coming from #75 Nolan Dawson and #9 Ryan Glazer. The Wolves would bite back and bite back strong, scoring three straight goals to regain the lead in the middle of the second period. #27 Ashton Collazo would tie things up with 5:42 left in the second; #22 of Watertown, Steven Klinck would see to it that the lead was not lost for long. Putting one into the nylon before the second intermission. The Scoreboard would read 4 - 3 Watertown before the third period began.

The turning point of the contest came at the 15:15 mark of the final period of play. A confrontation involving #15 Egor Filippov and #12 Quinn Chevers of Watertown and #75 Nolan Dawson of Indiana that ended with all three men being ejected from the game, unable to return. This put Indiana on the Power Play for a large portion of the period resulting in three unanswered goals by the Sentinels. #42 Ethan Esposito would take home the Player of the Game Award with 1 Goal and 1 Assist on the night; scoring the lead-changing goal that the Sentinels refused to let go once they got it back.

The most tenured Sentinel on the roster, #88 Jonas Leas spoke with Sentinels Media after the game on Saturday stating "We battled hard as a group on Friday and came up short but no one dwelled on the loss. We all regrouped and came together as a family to win tonight for the 4th time in 5 games. Winning at home is special and this game tonight shows who the Sentinels are: Fast, relentless, and always in it as a group. Tonight was extra special." The Sentinels Media would like to wish Jonas a Happy Birthday on December 22nd and wishing all of our fans out there a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

The Sentinels will be back in action the day after Christmas, December 26th & 27th at the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena. What better way to celebrate after Christmas time than with a good 'ol fashion hockey game; doors open at 6:00 for Bunker Party goers and 6:30 for the general public. Come join the rest of the Columbus community in cheering your hometown professional hockey team onto victory against the Bobcats this Friday & Saturday night - OR - catch all of the action streaming LIVE on YouTube and Sporfie. Tickets available at sentinelshockey.com







