Sentinels Swept over Weekend: Still Crack 20-Point Threshold in FPHL Standings

Published on January 5, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels are starting off the New Year on rocky ground; Losing 4 of their last 5 games. The Sents' were red hot during the month of December, accumulating 5 of the team's 6 wins on the season in a 4 week period. Since the squad's last victory on December 26th, an OT Shootout win against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, the Sents' have struggled. Their most recent 3-game stint with the Prowlers of Port Huron. The first contest took place on New Year's Eve at the Hamilton Community Center in Columbus, Indiana. The Sentinels fought hard for the home crowd but ultimately came up short, losing in overtime 3 - 2 (F/OT).

Indiana would lick their wounds, regroup, and prepare for their trudge north to Michigan. The Prowlers awaited them 6 hours due north; still riding the high of their road victory; ready to pounce on their next opportunity. Friday night would see another close match-up, both teams battling for supremacy in the 3rd period of a 3 - 3 contest. Both teams understood as well as the 2,000 fans in attendance: This would need extra time. There was one man that thought otherwise though, #2 of the Prowlers, Nicholas Favaro found the rebound shot off of a blocker save from #37 Goaltender Chris Curr, landing right on the blade of his stick, loaded, cocked, and ready to fire the dagger into the proverbial hearts of Sents' fans everywhere. 4 - 3 (F/OT). Game.

McMorran Place Arena erupted with cheers for the hometown team, thrilled to see the Prowlers victorious against their newest rival. The Sentinels could only look on in defeat, having to settle for one point in the standings for the 2nd time in just 3 days. Tonight was not the end of their fight, for the war continued in the morning: Tomorrow would be their revenge. Less than 24 hours later the two teams would prepare for combat once more. Would the Sents' thirst for 3 points be enough to keep them in it or would the Prowlers continue their impressive win streak and put Indiana away for the 3rd time this week?

To put it gently; the game was over in the first period. With a pair of goals from #29 Bobby Price and another one added by #77 Lukas Lacny, Port Huron struck first and made sure they stayed on top for the remainder of the contest. #55 from the Sentinels, D-Man Ivan Ponivanov tried to get things going with a goal of his own but his efforts would be the only goal scored for Indiana on the evening. #19 Denver Craig attempted to light the spark as the rookie got into a kerfuffle with Prowlers Forward, Jamie Bucell. The young buck got his licks in but the fight was over as quickly as it started with the officials breaking it up after about 7 seconds of action, both men going down to the ice. That spark wouldn't last long as Port Huron scored another goal in the 3rd period to make the final score 5 - 1 Prowlers. This is Indiana's largest defeat since Dec. 5th when they lost to the Watertown Wolves 5 - 1.

Indiana currently sits in 7th place in the Empire Division. With the team's record currently sitting at (6 - 17 - 4) and having 21 points to boot. The Sents' are only 3 wins away from tying the Watertown Wolves who currently sit in 6th place with a record of (9 - 15 - 2) and 30 points in the standings. The Hat Tricks and Bobcats sit just above the Wolves with 32 and 33 points respectively; with the Bobcats currently holding onto that 4th and final playoff spot for the Empire Division. With Indiana having the next 11 days off to rest, the squad should be ready to rock come their next series against the Columbus (GA) River Dragons. These games will be played at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena on Friday, January 16th & Saturday, January 17th @7:35PM Eastern Time. Come on out and cheer on your Indiana Sentinels as they try and climb their way into the FPHL playoff picture!

