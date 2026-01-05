The Family 4 Pack Returns on January 10

This Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center, the Columbus River Dragons take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans looking for an affordable and family friendly night of hockey can take advantage of the returning Family 4 Pack.

The Family 4 Pack is designed for families and includes four game tickets, four hot dogs, four boxes of popcorn, four Pepsi drinks, and four coupons for free Chick-fil-A entrees, all starting at just $40.

This special offer is available exclusively through FEVO. After purchasing, fans can pick up their Family 4 Pack at the River Dragons front office before the game.







