Columbus Acquires Gritty Forward Skate Skalde

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired forward Skate Skalde from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

Skalde, a 22-year-old forward from Orlando, Florida, has split his 2025-26 season between the Pee Dee IceCats and the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen.

The 6-foot, 175-pound forward turned professional during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 14 combined games with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Fayetteville Marksmen.

Last season, Skalde opted to play in Italy, where he had an impressive campaign with Merano HC, recording 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists) in 36 games.

The River Dragons return home this Friday, January 9, for the first of a back-to-back set with the Blue Ridge Bobcats.







