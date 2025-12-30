Sents' Win in Thrilling Fashion: Indiana Tops Blue Ridge in Overtime Shootout

Published on December 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels come away from the weekend splitting their pair of games with the Blue Ridge Bobcats with one with a piece. The Bobcats, who were losers of 6 of their last 7 games heading into the weekend, got some of their swagger back winning a close one 5 - 4 Saturday Night. The Sentinels won in thrilling fashion the night prior in a shootout. It was #42 Ethan Esposito who put away the lone goal of Overtime for either team. Goaltender Chris Curr was able to stop all 3 of the Bobcats shot attempts to secure the victory for the Sents' who are winners of 5 of their last 7 games. The Iron is hot and Indiana is sure striking while that iron has some heat.

Indiana continues to improve and this past weekend shows it. The Sents' won by means of an overtime shootout and managed to lose by a singular goal the following day. They are staying in games to the very end and these past 3 weeks prove it as well. The Sents' found themselves down early 0 - 1 when Friday Night's game began, allowing a goal within the first minute of the contest. Goaltender Chris Curr seemed to have a slow start but turned it around quickly, finishing the game allowing 4 goals on 41 shot attempts (90.2%). He even managed to stop all 3 Overtime shots against the Bobcats, driving the final nail in the feral cats' proverbial coffin and came away with the 5 - 4 final victory.

This is Indiana's first Overtime win as well as shootout that they have been involved in. The Sentinels have appeared in 2 other Overtime contests so far this season, coming up short within the first minute of the extra period of play. This time was different. The Cardiac Sents' pushed the 'Cats to their limits, taking the full 5-minute period to triple 0's sending the two teams into a shootout. It was #42 Ethan Esposito who would take the second round shot past the goaltenders' feet, giving Indiana the lead with Blue Ridge's opportunity coming up. #37 Chris Curr stepped up as the lone Bobcat approached, puck hot on the stick. Shift, shot, block, save, Game. The horn sounded and excitement erupted from the home crowd, sending decibels of noise into the air and absolute pandemonium broke out at the Hamilton Center.

The Sentinels secure their 6th win of the season and the team's 5th in 7 games. The entire team is starting to hit their stride and truly come together as a unit. When the Sents' put together a full 60 minutes there isn't anyone in the league they can't compete with. If Athens & Danbury continue to believe this is the same roster from October when they played their games from the first go-around... They, as well as anyone else who underestimates this club, look out because the Sentinels are fighting and fighting hard. With the team sitting just 11 points out of a playoff spot and still having 30 games remaining in the season, like Kevin Garnett once said: Anything is possible. The Sents' will be hosting the Prowlers of Port Huron this Wednesday Night, December 31st @7:30 Eastern at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena. Come out and join the Sents' as well as the entire community of Columbus this New Years Eve and help #SoundTheAlarm and cheer your Sentinels onto Victory! Can't make it to puck drop? Catch all of the action streaming LIVE on YouTube and Sporfie. We'll see YOU there!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.