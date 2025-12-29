Radchenko's GWG Pole Vaults Bobcats to 5-4 Win and into 4th in Empire Standings

COLUMBUS, IN - Denis Radchenko scored the only goal of the third period on Saturday night, wristing home the game winning goal from the near point through a maze of bodies to carry the Blue Ridge Bobcats to a 5-4 win over the Indiana Sentinels before a crowd of 866 at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

For the first time in the four game season series, the Sentinels scored first when Ryan Glazer snapped a wrist shot past Hunter Virostek just over two minutes into the opening frame.

The Bobcats responded resoundingly with a pair of goals in a 30 second span. Daniel Klinecky tied the game at 1 when he picked the pocket of a Sentinel at center ice and broke away solo, sniping a shot past the glove of John Werner at the 3:10 mark of the first. Exactly half a minute later, Justin Daly redirected a wrist shot from Filip Hlavac on the power play to put Blue Ridge on top 2-1.

Nikita Kozyrev pounded home a rebound to double the Bobcats lead later in the opening frame, but Vladislav Pavlov pulled Indiana back to within one at 3-2 with just over a minute remaining in the first.

Nolan Dawson put home a pair of goals in the second period, sandwiched by a power play marker from Nick Stuckless and saw the game knotted at 4 after 40 minutes of play.

Radchenko's GWG came at the 6:00 mark of the third, and Hunter Virostek stood on his head in net down the stretch, stopping a total of 42 Sentinels shots on the night to help the Bobcats to the victory.

Blue Ridge continues its seven-game road stretch on Wednesday in Winston-Salem for a New Year's Eve clash with the Twin City Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 8:35 PM.







