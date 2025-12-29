Scarecrows Acquire Heitzner off Waivers, Loan to ECHL Tulsa
Published on December 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Topeka Scarecrows News Release
The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League claimed Kyle Heitzner off waivers and subsequently loaned him to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, affiliate of the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.
Heitzner, a 26-year-old forward, has played 17 games for the Blue Ridge Bobcats after splitting last season between Watertown, Monroe and Columbus. In 5 FPHL season Heitzner has played 63 games scoring 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points along with 135 penalty minutes. During this season Kyle has also played 2 games in the ECHL for the Adirondack Thunder adding 2 penalty minutes to his career totals.
"Great to add a player of Kyle's ability who can add a point a game to a roster. With his offensive scoring touch and added toughness we are very happy to add Kyle for the playoff push. However for now we wish him well in the ECHL." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the pickup.
Topeka plays in Baton Rouge on New Year's Eve at 3:05pm and will be live on Youtube and Sporfie.
