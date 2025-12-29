Moccasins Ride Rebounds to Victory, 4-3

Published on December 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka came home and struggled to find their footing after a long road trip. After a loss Friday night and a bit of a depleted lineup coach Robbie Nichols had to find a way to push the pace of play and battle back against a hard working, aggressive Monroe squad.

After some back and forth early the Scarecrows found a way to get on the board first as Cameron Clark barreled down the far side of the ice and as he cut back found the top of the circle with a wrister that beat Tyler Masternak to give Topeka their first lead of the weekend, 1-0. 3:25 later Monroe took advantage of an offensive zone draw and Yianni Liarakos found a way to beat Daniil Bryzgalov through traffic to tie the game up at a goal a piece.

When the second period began the aggression ramped up as well. An early slash from Carlos Fornaris saw Topeka on the power play and Boston Bird took advantage coming in off the wall and fired the puck past Masternak to give the Scarecrows back the lead 2-1 at 6:53. After another penalty call and on a delay Scott Coash found his way through and fired another shot from the top of the circle past Masternak for a two goal lead for Topeka at 8:50 of the frame. After the middle of the period it was the Austin Albrecht show as on two seperate chances he found rebounds to be able to beat Bryzgalov after impressive first saves, but at 12:58 Albrecht brought Monroe within one and at 16:31 Austin found the tying goal right in the slot.

Monroe continued rolling in the third as Andrew Bellant found the back of the net for a decisive 4th goal to give the Moccasins the win.

Bryzgalov stopped 46 of 50 in the loss.

Topeka returns to Baton Rouge for the final time this season Wednesday for a 3:05pm start. Tune in on Sporfie or on Youtube.







