Moccasins Stay Hot with 6-4 Win over Breakers on Ugly Sweater Night (12/20)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins extended their winning streak to seven games and remained perfect against Biloxi this season with a 6-4 win over the Breakers on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Playing in front of a festive crowd on Ugly Sweater Night, Monroe set the tone early with a dominant first period, scoring four unanswered goals. The Moccasins finished the night with 48 shots on goal and improved to 9-0 against the Breakers this season.

Jamie Dorsey opened the scoring and his first with the Moccasins on the power play at 4:51 of the first period, followed by another power play goal from Corson Green. Casey Gerstein added a shorthanded goal, while Jared Christy capped the opening surge at 17:02 to give Monroe a 4-0 lead after one.

Biloxi showed life in the second period, getting on the board at 8:52 on a goal by Trey Fischer. Corey Cunningham answered with his 50 career goal on a rebound to restore the Moccasins four-goal lead. The Breakers closed the period with a goal from Colton Wiacek at 19:17 to make it 5-2 heading into the third.

Carlos Fornaris pushed the lead back to four just 31 seconds into the 3rd period. Biloxi added late goals from Carter Thornton and Timothy Payne on the power play but it would not be enough.

With the win, Monroe improves to 15-4-2-1-0 and now holds the second-longest active winning streak in the FPHL, sitting one point behind the Athens Rock Lobsters for first place in the division. The Breakers dropped to 4-15-1-1-0 and will return to Monroe to face the Moccasins on New Year's Eve







