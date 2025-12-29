Moccasins Constrict Scarecrows to Defensive End, Scarecrows Fall 4-2

December 29, 2025

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows returned home for a quick two game stop between trips to Baton Rouge and Biloxi. As the team came home they hoped to find some success against an opponent they have not seen before here in their inaugural season, the Monroe Moccasins.

Monroe was the recipient of an early advantage as Justin Schmit took a penalty in the defensive zone. It didnt take long for Monroe to cash in as Andrew Bellant got a rebound in the slot and put it right over the shoulder of Sammy Bernard for the 1-0 lead.

1:56 into the second period Kyler Matthews let one rip from the point through a crowd of people and found a path past Sammy Bernard that needed review to ensure the goal was called. Late in the period however Topeka's Connor Lind pinched in and took a wrister of his own from the top of the circle to beat Gabe Rosek to bring the Scarecrows crowd to their feet and the team back to within a goal, 2-1. 33 seconds later however Monroe found the back of the net again on a two-on-one as Carlos Fornaris took a pass from Austin Albrecht and buried it to give Monroe back their two goal lead, 3-1.

The Moccasins came into the final period with a two goal lead hungry for more and Yianni Liarakos found one 7:23 into the final frame to make it a 4-1 lead. Topeka came up with a late goal with Bernard pulled as Hugo Koch dished a pass to Cameron Clark who deposited the puck behind Rosek to bring Topeka back to 4-2, but that was as close as they would come.

Bernard stopped 37 of 41 in the loss.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night here at the Landon Arena.







