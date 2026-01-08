Thunderbirds Sign Defenseman Connor Craig

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Connor Craig to a standard player agreement.

Connor Craig, 22, Defenseman, of Smiths Falls, Ontario, appeared in six games this season with the Danbury Hat Tricks, and recorded one assist. He also skated in five games this year with the Smiths Falls Rideaus (NPHL, Smiths Falls, Ontario). Craig appeared in 51 games last season with HC Venom (defunct). He scored six goals and recorded twenty-two assists for twenty-eight total points. Craig has skated in sixty-two games in his FPHL career. Prior to beginning his professional hockey career, Craig played for the Elmira Impact (USPHL, Elmira, New York), Smiths Falls Bears (CCHL, Smiths Falls, Ontario), and Westport Rideaux (EOJHL, Westport, Ontario). He is 5'8", 154 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







