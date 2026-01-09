Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against Black Bears

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's two-game series against the two-time defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Twin City (11-13-1) returns to action this weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena after winning two of three games played last week against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. The Thunderbirds posted a 7-3 win over the Bobcats on Wednesday, December 31st. Zach White netted a hat trick for the team in the victory. Gus Ford scored twice in Twin City's 4-2 win over Blue Ridge last Friday night. The Thunderbirds dropped the final game of the three-game series last Saturday night by a final score of 3-2. Twin City enters this weekend's series against Binghamton as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds last played a team from the Continental Division on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, in a road game against the Columbus River Dragons. Twin City will not play another game against a divisional opponent until the team travels to the Florence Center on Friday, February 13th, 2026, for a road game against the Pee Dee IceCats. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through the opening twenty-five games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (19), Zach White (15), and Jan Salak (9). Following this weekend's series against Binghamton, Twin City will play four consecutive games against Blue Ridge. The first three will be played on the road at Hitachi Energy Arena, and the final game of the four-game series will be hosted by the Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, January 24th, 2026.

Binghamton (25-3-0) enters this weekend's road series against Twin City as the 1st place team in the FPHL's league standings. The Black Bears are 9-1-0 in their last ten games, and had a fifteen-game winning streak snapped on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, in a 4-3 road loss to the Watertown Wolves. In the only previous meeting of the 2025-2026 regular season between the Black Bears and the Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 29th, 2025 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton overcame a two-goal deficit during the 2nd period, and posted a 5-4 victory over Twin City. Three of the top six scorers in the FPHL this season are Black Bears. CJ Stubbs leads the way with 58 points, and teammates Ivan Bondarenko and Gavin Yates have recorded 49 and 45 points, respectively. Scoring leaders for the Black Bears include CJ Stubbs (23), Mac Jansen (20), and Gavin Yates (19). Following this weekend's road series against the Thunderbirds, the Black Bears will return to action next weekend with an home and home series against the Watertown Wolves.

Tonight's game is Pirate Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Tomorrow night's game is Novant Healthcare Night. The Thunderbirds and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are currently offering a four-pack ticket discount for each game this weekend. Friday's Four-Pack can be purchased online here: https://www.gofevo.com/group/Thunderbirds3, and Saturday's Four-Pack can be purchased online here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/4packsaturday.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.







