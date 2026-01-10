Thunderbirds Drop Home Decision to Black Bears

Published on January 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 3-1 decision to the Binghamton Black Bears on home ice Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Michael Kocsis netted a powerplay goal for Twin City during the 2nd period. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow night in another home game against the Black Bears. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Nicholas Swain scored an even-strength goal at 9:02 of the 1st period to give the Black Bears a 1-0 advantage in the matchup. The goal scored by Swain was assisted by Kyle Stephan, and was the only scoring play of Friday's opening period. Twin City was outshot by a 13-12 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began with the Thunderbirds trailing by a 1-0 score.

Gehrett Sargis scored an even-strength goal at 7:22 of the 2nd period to give Binghamton a 2-0 lead in the matchup. Sargis' goal was assisted by Zac Sirota and Kyle Stephan. Michael Kocsis scored his first-career FPHL goal at 11:00 of the 2nd period to bring Twin City within one of the Black Bears' lead. The goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Nate Keeley and Zach White. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 17-16 margin during Friday's middle period, and the 3rd period began with the Black Bears leading 2-1.

The final goal of Friday night's battle was scored into an empty net by Daniel Stone with less than one minute to play. Stone's goal was assisted by Ivan Bondarenko. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-5 margin during the 3rd period, and a 43-33 margin overall in the matchup. Twin City dropped to 11-14-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season in the loss.

Boris Babik made 40 saves on 42 shots, and recorded the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds. Dominik Tmej collected the win in goal for the Black Bears in a 32-save-on-33-shot effort.

Tomorrow night's game is Novant Healthcare Night.

The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







