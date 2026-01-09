Greco Called up to the Allen Americans

Published on January 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters proudly announce that defenseman #98 Michael Greco has been called up to the Allen Americans of the ECHL. Greco will report immediately and join the Americans' roster as he takes the next step in his professional hockey career.

Greco, born on October 14, 1998, in Orillia, Ontario, stands 6'2", weighs 233 lbs, and shoots right-handed; a physical presence on the blue line who has been instrumental for the Rock Lobsters since joining the team.

A Rock Lobster Through and Through

In the 2024-25 season with Athens, Greco appeared in 31 games, tallying 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points, while logging 101 penalty minutes and a +9 rating, showcasing his grit and two-way ability on the ice. Over his pro career in the FPHL and beyond (including stints with multiple professional teams) Greco's competitive style and veteran tenacity have made him a fan favorite and a respected teammate.

A Word From Michael Greco

Born on October 14, 1998, in Orillia, Ontario, Greco stands 6'2", weighs 233 pounds, and shoots right-handed. A defenseman built on grit and discipline, Greco credits his small-town upbringing for shaping the way he approaches the game.

"Growing up in Orillia taught me discipline and dedication," Greco said. "When you're from a small town, there aren't always fancy facilities or unlimited ice time. If you want to succeed, you have to push yourself to get better and find ways to improve. That mindset has stayed with me my entire career."

During his time in Athens, Greco appeared in 31 games, recording 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points, while bringing a physical edge and steady defensive play night in and night out. Beyond the stat sheet, his work ethic and professionalism set the standard in the locker room.

Greco also emphasized the influence of his family and the journey that led him back into professional hockey.

"My parents were my biggest influences. The sacrifices they made (long drives, long hours, and weekends spent away from home) made me want it all to mean something," Greco said. "I'd also say my brother played a huge role. Watching how hard he worked toward his goals really rubbed off on me. It's pretty special that the same day I got the call about Allen, he landed the teaching position he's always wanted."

One of the defining turning points in Greco's career came during the COVID-19 pandemic; a moment he says unexpectedly reopened the door to professional hockey.

"I had actually retired and started coaching youth hockey," Greco explained. "Then everything shut down in Canada. One of the few places that kept hockey going was Sweden, and a team reached out to me there. That opportunity pulled me back into playing, and I truly don't think I'd be here today if that hadn't happened."

As Greco prepares to take the next step with Allen, he's focused on embracing the opportunity and honoring everyone who helped shape his path.

"Opportunities like this don't come often when you're from a small town," he said. "This represents years of work; from Orillia to Sweden, through the SPHL and FPHL. I'm proud to represent all the coaches, teammates, fans, and family members who helped me get here."

Coach Rutledge on Player Advancement

Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge emphasized the Rock Lobsters' commitment to player development:

"Seeing players like Michael earn opportunities at the next level is what we strive for here in Athens. The FPHL exists to give players a platform to grow, improve, and showcase themselves. Michael is a true Rock Lobster; he has given everything to this team and organization. While we'll miss him on the ice, he'll always have a place in Athens. We're incredibly proud of what he's accomplished and excited to see where his career goes next."

Looking Ahead

The Rock Lobsters wish Michael Greco all the best as he continues his professional journey. Fans are encouraged to follow his progress with the Allen Americans and support the team as the season continues. Stay tuned for official game updates and more player news by visiting rocklobstershockey.com and following the Rock Lobsters on social media.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.