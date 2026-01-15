Thunderbirds Acquire Richard Durina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Richard Durina from the Baton Rouge Zydeco in exchange for financial considerations.

Richard Durina, 20, Defenseman, of Ilava, Slovakia, skated in twelve games this season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He scored one goal and recorded two assists for three total points. In addition to his time with the Zydeco this season, Durina also skated in seven games for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL, Port Alberni, British Columbia). He made his professional hockey debut on November 21st, 2025, in Baton Rouge's 4-2 home loss to the Topeka Scarecrows. Durina previously skated for the Connecticut Jr. Rangers (NCDC, Stamford, Connecticut), and the Ogden Mustangs (NCDC, Ogden, Utah). He also represented his home nation of Slovakia in the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023. Durina is 6'4", 216 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

