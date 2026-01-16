Slarks Returns, Rutherford Signs

Published on January 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today that the team has signed goaltender Parker Rutherford and also announced the return of forward Bowie Slarks.

Slarks returns to the IceCats, where he appeared in six games with no points and a minus-one rating. The 6-4, 220-pound New Brighton, MN native will play wing and help bolster the IceCats physical size and strength up front.

Rutherford, 27, comes to the IceCats after starting the season with the Indiana Sentinels. This is his third season of pro hockey after a four-year collegiate career at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania.

