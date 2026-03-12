IceCats Bow to Rock Lobsters 7-3

Published on March 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats dropped a difficult decision to the Athenbs Rock Lobsters 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Abdella kicked off the scoring with his first goal of the season, beating Rock Lobsters goaltender Carter McPhail over the left shoulder with a wrist shot to make it 1-0 halfway through the first.

Athens would respond with four consecutive goals to forge a 4-1 lead near the end of the second period, but Pee Dee would rally.

Houston Wilson scored an even strength goal for his 18th of the season to make it 4-2 at 16:33 followed by a Dominiks Marcinkevics power play goal with .9 seconds left in the period to make it 4-3 at the break.

In the third, Athens would pull away late with three goals to make it a 7-4 final.

The IceCats have a busy weekend, hosting the Columbus River Dragons on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Florence Center. Friday and Saturday night puck drops are slated for 7:15 pm, and Sunday is a 3:15 pm matinee. Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office at online at TicketMaster.com .







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.