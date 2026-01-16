Sellout Pending for Saturday Night

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







The Pee Dee IceCats Military Appreciation Night game on Saturday, January 17 is fast approaching sold out status, and the team would like to encourage those considering walking up on Saturday night to instead pre-purchase tickets at either the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

The IceCats would also like to encourage anyone with an outstanding Military Appreciation Night voucher to please redeem it as soon as possible to ensure a seat to the game for Saturday.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

