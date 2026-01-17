River Dragons End Six-Game Skid, Down Sentinels

COLUMBUS, IN - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Indiana Sentinels 3-2 on Friday night, at the Hamilton Community Center in Columbus, Indiana.

Tyler Roy started in goal for the River Dragons, while Chris Curr received the nod for the Sentinels.

At 14:07 of the first period, Cody Wickline fired home his third goal of the season, assisted by Josh Colten and Alex Storjohann.

In the second period, with the club ahead by one, Kyle Moore scored by protecting the puck, swinging to the outskirts of the offensive zone, and finding daylight through traffic.

At 8:46, defenseman Vladislav Pavlov put the Sentinels on the board at even strength, slicing the deficit in half.

Kyle Moore would score again at 14:37, this time unassisted, accounting for his second goal of the contest.

In the third, with the score separated by just two, it was the Sentinels who struck with the all-important next goal. Nolan Slachetka, the former River Dragon, in his first game with Indiana, made it 3-2 at 12:41.

Despite a strong push from the home side to force regulation time to expire, the River Dragons held on for the victory, ending their six-game losing skid.

Tyler Roy made 37 saves on 39 shots in the win for Columbus, while Chris Curr took the loss for Indiana.

"Tonight was a pinball game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "The puck was bouncing all over the place, and there wasn't room to do much of anything. Overall, though, I'm pretty happy with the outcome. To have a long day of travel, get here this morning, and come away with three points on night one was huge for us."

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow, taking on Indiana once again at 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the contest begins at 7:00 p.m. on the River Dragons YouTube Channel!

The River Dragons are back at home next week, for back-to-back meetings with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Grab your tickets!







