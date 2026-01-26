Lobsters Historic Night Drowns Breakers 12-3

January 26, 2026

Biloxi Breakers News Release







ATHENS, GA - The first meeting between Athens and Biloxi ever was finally here, and the Rock Lobsters were looking to drown the Breakers in their first visit to the Tank. With the help of a Garrett Milan Hat Trick, Athens scored a franchise record 12 goals en route to a dominant 12-3 victory over Biloxi.

Early on to begin the contest both teams took a few moments to feel each other out. There was a good exchange of chances at either end, until Athens went a man-up. Although they didn't cash in on the man advantage, they had taken over the tempo of the game. The possession, zone time, and shots were all heavily tilted for the home team early on. Athens struck first at 7:58, with Kayson Gallant fresh off of IR locating a loose puck and firing it through the five-hole of a sliding Rahul Sharma to make it 1-0. The door of opportunity for Biloxi to grab some momentum came shortly after as Malik Johnson was booked for a slash. However, at 10:42 off a turnover, Eric Neiley caught a pass in the high slot and beat Sharma with a bullet over the blocker side to make it 2-0 with Athens shorthanded. The run wouldn't stop there, as at 11:33 Gleb Bandurkin patiently glided around Rahul Sharma and slid home a tally to make it 3-0. The final 8 minutes was very sloppy, with Athens heading to the room with a 3-0 lead and outshooting Biloxi 24-4.

The middle chapter was littered with offense, with Athens ultimately putting the game on ice by the conclusion. Athens threw the first period 2 punch with Daniil Glukharev completing a beautiful passing play to light the lamp and make it 4-0. At 5:57 the Breakers would answer, with the newest addition Ross Bartlett flipping a rebound chance past McPhail to make it 4-1. Just 27 seconds later Athens answered, with Kayson gallant ripping home his 2nd of the contest to make it 5-1. The Breakers were looking for any way to hold on, and 66 seconds later off a faceoff win in the O-zone Lare Pahtayken whistled a shot past McPhail to make it 5-2. Things remained pretty stagnant both ways until Athens opened up a 3 goals in 3 minutes barrage to pull away. At 14:10, Shinkaruk banged a tic-tac-toe passing play past Sharma to elevate the lead to 6-2. At 16:45, Garrett Milan sprung free on a breakaway and shelved a snapshot to make it 7-2. And then finally at 17:18 Joe Mack wristed a mark home from a low angle with all kinds of chaos by the crease to extend the lead to 8-2. Athens outshot Biloxi 20-12 in their 5-goal period, and led 44-16 in total on the evening.

Period 3 would be more of the same, with Athens dominating from cover to cover. They scored 3 unanswered goals in the opening 5:24 of the 3rd alone. At 1:40, Milan buried another breakaway this time on his backhand, a similar move to his last mark to make it 9-2. At 3:38, in his first game back after a scary hit over a month ago, Dustin Perillat made a beautiful move and shoveled home his own rebound to make it 10-2. Then at 5:24 Joe Mack buried a powerplay tally for his 2nd of the night to make it 11-2. The bright spot for Biloxi came at 10:01 with Darius Davidson sniping a bullet past McPhail for his 9th of the year to make it 11-3. Off the ensuing drop, just 24 seconds later Garrett Milan completed his hat-trick with a half-clapper to the upper 90 to conclude the scoring at 12-3. 12 goals marks a new franchise record in a single game for Athens, and ties the season high scored by a single team in the FPHL this year (Monroe).

The Breakers fall to 6-24-1, and will head back for a long week of practice before a 3 in 3 next weekend with Columbus and then Athens all on the road. Athens improves to 27-5-0, and will stay home to host a 3 in 3 next weekend first for 2 with PeeDee before concluding the season series with Biloxi on Sunday.







