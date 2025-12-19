Moccasins Edge Zydeco 2-1 in Overtime at the River Center

Published on December 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco earned a hard-fought point Thursday night but ultimately fell 2-1 in overtime to the Monroe Moccasins at the Raising Cane's River Center.

After a scoreless opening period, Baton Rouge broke through midway through the second. Jake Cox opened the scoring at 14:31, burying an even-strength chance off a feed from Scott Shorrock to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead. Monroe responded just over three minutes later, as Yianni Liarakos evened the game at 17:36, sending the teams into the third period tied.

The final frame featured strong defensive play and timely goaltending on both sides, with neither team able to find the go-ahead goal in regulation. Baton Rouge pushed the pace throughout the night, finishing with a 39-33 advantage in shots, including a dominant 17-8 edge in the opening period.

Overtime was short-lived. Just six seconds into the extra session, Carlos Fornaris capitalized on a rush opportunity to seal the win for Monroe, snapping the Zydeco's comeback bid.

Despite the loss, Baton Rouge showed resilience and structure, limiting Monroe to one goal at even strength through sixty minutes and controlling long stretches of play. The Zydeco's physical presence was evident throughout, with both teams trading minors in a tightly contested, playoff-style matchup.

The Zydeco will look to build off the effort and carry the momentum of a point earned as they continue the homestand this weekend against Topeka.







