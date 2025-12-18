The Rock Shop Is Back

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are excited to officially announce the relaunch of the Rock Shop (the team's official online merchandise store) featuring a fresh new look, all-new apparel, and an improved shopping experience for fans everywhere.

Designed with Crustacean Nation in mind, the updated Rock Shop makes it easier than ever to find, shop, and rep your favorite Rock Lobsters gear. From game-day staples to everyday lifestyle pieces, the new collection offers something for every fan looking to show their Lobsters pride both inside Akins Ford Arena and around town.

Fans will find brand-new designs, expanded apparel options, and streamlined navigation that allows you to quickly grab your favorite items in just a few clicks. Whether you're gearing up for a big game night, adding to your Lobsters collection, or looking for the perfect gift, the relaunched Rock Shop delivers a smoother, faster, and more fan-friendly experience.

More than just merch, the Rock Shop is a direct way to support the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every purchase helps fuel the team, enhance the fan experience, and continue building something special here in Athens - on and off the ice.

The Rock Shop will continue to roll out new drops, limited-edition items, and specialty collections throughout the season, so fans are encouraged to check back often and stay locked in.

The wait is over. The Rock Shop is back - and better than ever.

Visit the official Rock Shop today at Shop.RockLobstersHockey.com and ROCK OUT with us.







