River Dragons Name Brent Clarke Director of Scouting

Published on December 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has hired Brent Clarke as its Director of Scouting.

Clarke, 39, joins the organization with over 10 years of coaching experience, having held roles with the FPHL's Watertown Wolves, Danville Dashers, and Elmira Enforcers, as well as the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

While serving as Head Coach of the Watertown Wolves, Clarke won two Commissioner's Cup Championships during two separate stints. In his first professional head coaching season in 2014-15, he led the Wolves to a 38-13-3 record. Upon his return to Watertown during the 2021-22 campaign, he posted a 43-12-4 regular-season record and capped the year with another Commissioner's Cup Championship.

"I'm very excited to join the River Dragons organization," Brent Clarke said. "I'd like to thank Jeff Croop and Jerome Bechard for bringing me on board to help chase a championship in Columbus. I spent a few seasons in Columbus in the SPHL with the Cottonmouths under Jerome as my coach, so it's great to reconnect with a familiar face and be part of an always-electric hockey town with such passionate fans. I've known Jeff for several years now and have always admired how he operates his teams; he knows what it takes to win."

As a player, Clarke competed across multiple professional leagues, including the IHL, SPHL, ECHL, CHL, and FPHL. His winning pedigree extends beyond his coaching career, as he captured a championship with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2012-13.

"Brent brings experience, credibility, and a strong eye for talent to our scouting department," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "We're thrilled to have him on board and believe he'll make an immediate impact on our hockey operations."

During his more than 10-year professional playing career, Clarke skated in 53 combined games with the Columbus Cottonmouths, collecting 20 points (8G, 12A).

"Brent has experience at all levels, is a former player, and knows what you need from your guys," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "He has a strong reputation with college coaches, and with his connections, he will definitely help us reach our goals and uncover some diamonds in the rough."

This Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center, the River Dragons face the Athens Rock Lobsters with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.







