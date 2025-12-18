Shawn Jones Named Northern Lights General Manager

Published on December 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Minnesota Northern Lights News Release







THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN - The Northern Lights are proud to announce Shawn Jones as the franchise's new General Manager. A veteran of professional hockey operations with deep roots in Minnesota, Jones brings an extensive wealth of pro hockey experience to the FPHL as the team prepares for its upcoming season.

A Proven Track Record in Pro Hockey

Jones joins the Northern Lights with an impressive resume in professional hockey management. He previously served as General Manager in the ECHL for both the Knoxville Cherokee and the Pee Dee Pride. His leadership also extended to the WPHL, where he served as General Manager for the Tupelo T-Rex.

Coaching & Development

Beyond the front office, Jones has a keen eye for talent development. His coaching background includes a tenure with the Omaha Lancers in the USHL, one of the premier Junior A leagues in North America. This experience in the Tier 1 junior circuit will be instrumental in recruiting and developing the high-caliber athletes the Northern Lights fans expect to see on the ice.

Minnesota Roots & Playing Career

A true product of the "State of Hockey," Jones began his journey in the crease as a goaltender for Fridley High School in Minnesota. He took his talents to the collegiate level, competing for the University of Alaska Fairbanks (NCAA DI), where he honed the competitive drive that has defined his professional career.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

Shawn Jones Named Northern Lights General Manager - Minnesota Northern Lights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.