Professional Minor League Hockey Returns to Minnesota

November 12, 2025

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN - For the first time in nearly 30 years, a professional minor league hockey team will take to the ice in Minnesota. The Ralph Engelstad Arena will open their doors to the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) for the 2026-2027 hockey season. The FPHL is made up of 16 teams across the United States including teams located in Topeka, KS; Port Huron, MI; and Indianapolis, IN. Operating in its sixteenth season, the FPHL has an average nightly attendance of 3000 fans and provides affordable entertainment that the entire family can enjoy. Travis Collins, General Manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena, is thrilled to have a new team in town, "We're incredibly proud to welcome professional hockey to Thief River Falls and the Ralph Engelstad Arena. This franchise is an investment in our community- bringing people to our city, supporting local businesses, and keeping our building moving forward."

FPHL Founder and Commissioner, Don Kirnan, is excited about the expansion of the league, "We couldn't ask for a better place than Thief River Falls and the surrounding communities to launch the league's newest team. Minnesota is the state of hockey, and we could not be happier."

Thief River Falls Mayor, Mike Lorenson, is also enthusiastic about the FPHL in Thief River Falls. "Hockey runs deep in Northwest Minnesota, and welcoming a professional team to the Ralph Engelstad Arena is something we can all be proud of. This is a win not just for Thief River Falls, but for our entire region."

The team's season will officially commence in October of 2026 and will play through April of 2027. Game nights will be sure to entertain with high quality hockey along with fun themed nights including Elvis-Skate, Rattle and Roll Night, Dress like Your Dad Night and a Night to Support our Military.

The team name has yet to be decided, but the local community will be involved with the process of naming the team.

Ticket prices will range from $14.00 to $25.00 and season tickets will be available for individual fans and businesses at the commencement of the press conference.

Several exhibition games will take place prior to the 2026-2027 season. For more information please check out the FPHL website www.federalhockey.com and the Official Facebook Page of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. A press conference for the team launch will take place on November 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Ralph Engelstad Arena - 525 Brooks Ave N, Thief River Falls.







