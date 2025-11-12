Series Preview: Sentinels Marching In

Published on November 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







For the first time ever, the Port Huron Prowlers will welcome in the Indiana Sentinels to McMorran Place this weekend. The games will be the first two of 15 meetings between the teams this season.

Last weekend, the Prowlers took their first trip to Wytheville, Virginia to visit the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a pair of tight contests. Friday night, Port Huron answered every Blue Ridge goal in a back and forth affair until Filip Hlavac got the game winner shorthanded with 50 seconds to go. The next night, both teams held leads but it was tied heading into the third and still knotted up in the final seconds before Lukas Lacny won it on a goal with 6.7 seconds remaining. The weekend split leaves the Prowlers 7-3-0 with 21 points, good for second in the Empire Division.

The Sentinels hit the road as well, traveling up to Binghamton to face the league-leading Black Bears. Friday, they kept it close and Ethan Esposito made it a one-goal game in the third. But, Indiana didn't have enough and eventually fell 4-1. The next night, the Sentinels again kept it close into the third, but Binghamton broke it open with three goals in the final frame to take it 6-1. The Black Bears won the shots battle for the weekend 107-33. Indiana is the last team in the FPHL looking for a win and sits dead last in the Empire at 0-9-1 with one point.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Bailey Huber (G) - With Reid Cooper's ECHL call up, it's Huber's net right now. The rookie is 1-1-0 through two starts this season

Sentinels - Romeo Torain (D) - After being cut from Port Huron's training camp, the rookie has carved out a big role on Indiana's back end.

STAT CENTRAL

Lukas Lacny and Alex Johnson (PHP) are each riding 6-game point streaks ... Connor Mullins and Colton Wiacek (IND) are the only two players to play in all 10 Sentinels games this season ... The Prowlers are 5-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season ... All 17 of the Sentinels skaters have combined for 535 games of FPHL experience coming into this weekend led by Bohdan Zinchenko and Vladislav Pavlov who have 86 games apiece

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 14, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Nov. 15, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets for both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







