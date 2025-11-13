Prowlers Bring in Goaltender Jameson Bourque

November 13, 2025

Port Huron Prowlers







The Port Huron Prowlers have added rookie goaltender Jameson Bourque to the roster ahead of their home weekend games against the Indiana Sentinels. The move was made with Reid Cooper called up to ECHL Kalamazoo and Reilly Moyer taking an offer to play in France. Moyer has been released.

As a senior at Plymouth State last season, Bourque made a pair of starts and won both. He also made a relief appearance. Overall, the 25-year-old posted a 2-0-0 record with a 0.93 goals-against average and .957 save percentage. Bourque attended training camp with the Binghamton Black Bears this fall.

Bourque spent three years at Plymouth State, and was a teammate of current Prowlers defenseman Brett Lockhart for two, and a year at New England College. He finished his NCAA DIII career with a 0.87 goals-against average and .967 save percentage while being part of two MASCAC conference championship teams.

The Prowlers will be back in action on Friday and Saturday nights against the Indiana Sentinels. Friday is Hometown Heroes Night and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







