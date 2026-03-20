Shorthanded Prowlers Fall Short in Indiana

Published on March 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Down Matt Graham, Alex Johnson, Ben Brockway, Reid Cooper and more, the Port Huron Prowlers fell short 4-1 against the Indiana Sentinels on March 19 in a re-scheduled game originally slated for January. The 15-game season series concluded 10-5 in favor of the Prowlers.

"I give Indiana a lot of credit," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I think they did a great job executing their game plan, very simple, very effective. They deserve it. I think our execution was not very good. We have to play better and execute better on the ice and we have to coach better. It was a team effort in the loss."

Indiana scored on its first shot just 29 seconds in as Dalton Anderson tapped in a centering pass from Blake Peavey. Later in the period, Bryan Parsons' point shot was blocked but Connor Bizal turned and fired the rebound home.

"It was a good offensive zone shift for our line there, I thought we were possessing the puck well," Bizal said. "I got it up to the point, Parsons made a great play to the middle and I was fortunate to get a stick on it first and it found its way in."

Corey Cunningham got a back-door tap in to give the Sentinels back the lead in the second period. Early in the third, Max Marek-Tortorella made it 3-1 after coming out from behind the net. Bohdan Zinchenko hit the empty net late.

Jameson Bourque made 20 saves in his first pro start.

"He was outstanding," Paulin said of his netminder. "He was outstanding and deserved the opportunity. He did everything in his power to win that game. I think the game could have gotten away from us a little bit if not for him. He has a lot to be proud of and a lot to build on."

Zinchenko added an assist to his goal while Jonas Leas, Blake Peavey and Kristers Bormanis got two helpers apiece. Chris Curr picked up his first win against Port Huron in five tries this season after stopping 39 shots.

The Prowlers return home for a two-game set against the Topeka Scarecrows on March 20 and 21. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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