Before the Black Bears vs Indiana 3/20 & 3/21

Published on March 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears make the long trip to Indiana this week, facing the Sentinels on the road for the first time. The last time the Sentinels came to town, it was a dominant showing for Binghamton-especially from goaltender Dominik Tmej. On opening night,C.J. Stubbs delivered a multi-goal performance, recording a four-point game alongside Ivan Bondarenko. The following night brought another strong offensive effort, as the Black Bears scored five goals for the second straight game, highlighted by two tucks from Jacob Shankar. While the offense impressed, it was overshadowed by Tmej's stellar play. He shut out the Sentinels on both nights, making a combined 31 saves over the weekend. The Black Bears now look to remain perfect against Indiana as they continue their push toward finishing as the league's top team.

Last week was another dominant showing on both ends for the Empire Division leaders, as they claimed all six possible points. The weekend opened with a division-clinching win, while Tmej recorded his fifth shutout of the season-a new single-season franchise record. Ivan Bondarenko also made history, breaking the team's single-season assist record, as the Black Bears cruised to victory. The following night, Binghamton traveled to Danbury to face the Hat Tricks. Rookie Brandon Shantz earned his first start in goal and impressed with a shutout performance. Bondarenko added multiple goals to cap off a perfect weekend for Binghamton. The Black Bears enter this matchup at 41-5-2, sitting atop the Empire Division with 122 points.

The Sentinels, meanwhile, are coming off a split weekend at home against the Topeka Scarecrows. Indiana struck early in the opening game but surrendered the lead before the end of the first period. They responded with three unanswered goals, backed by a strong 39-save performance from John Werber, to secure the win. The second game told a different story, as Topeka erupted for six goals. The Sentinels' lone tally came from Filip Tomiczek, as the Scarecrows salvaged a split. While Indiana's playoff hopes have come to an end, they will look to play spoiler as they host the Black Bears. The Sentinels enter the series at 11-31-4, sitting seventh in the Empire Division with 35 points.

Players to Watch

Black Bears - Scott Ramaekers (D)

Ramaekers has been red-hot over the past few weeks, consistently making clutch plays for the Black Bears. He has made a seamless transition to the blue line this season-his poise and vision make it hard to believe he hasn't been a defenseman his entire career. With a booming slap shot, Ramaekers has showcased his scoring ability when the team has needed a goal. The third-year Black Bear has contributed to both of the team's championships and remains a key piece as Binghamton chases the Commissioner's Cup.

Black Bears - Brandon Shantz (G)

Shantz made an immediate impact in his Black Bears debut against the Hat Tricks, stopping all 26 shots to earn his first professional win and a shutout. The rookie joins the team amid a goaltender restructure aimed at shoring up the crease for the playoffs. Coach Sherwood, known for developing standout rookie goalies, has placed his trust in Shantz, whose smart positioning, angle play, and rebound control make him a reliable presence. The new goalie trio of Tmej, Shantz, and Skinner, will be crucial as the season winds down.

Sentinels - Corey Cunningham (F)

Cunningham has had quite the journey this year, bouncing between three different teams. The Black Bears saw him a couple of times when he was a member of the Twin City Thunderbirds. Cunningham is a skilled forward who makes smart plays both when he has the puck and when he doesn't. His ability to put the puck in the back of the net has made him a sought-after commodity. He is having a bit of a down year, but that can be attributed to the constant change of scenery. Cunningham is a talented player, and the team is better off having him in the fold.

Schedule

March 20, 7:00 pm at Hamilton County Ice Arena (Columbus, IN.)

March 21, 7:00 pm at Hamilton County Ice Arena (Columbus, IN.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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