River Dragons Sign Forward Colin Ratt

Published on November 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has signed forward Colin Ratt to a standard player agreement (SPA).

The 21-year-old forward joins the River Dragons following a training camp stint with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Prior to joining Columbus, he most recently skated with the Paugan Falls Rapids of the NPHL, appearing in just two games.

The native of Maniwaki, Quebec has additionally appeared in 128 QMJHL games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, and Gatineau Olympiques. During that time, the forward notched 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) and was a +13. Ratt will wear #87 with the River Dragons.







