Shrum Called up to Cincy, 'Cats Adjust Leadership Group

Published on November 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce that goaltender Anthony Shrum has been called up to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones for their upcoming weekend games.

With that move, the Bobcats have signed Greg Hussey as an Emergency Backup Goaltender (EBUG) for this weekend's series against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

In Other News:

With the implementation of the new FPHL rule limiting teams to three captains on the ice at once, the Bobcats have made the decision to rotate assistant captains between home and road games.

For road games, the alternate captains will be Mike Mercurio and newly appointed assistant captain Justin Daly.

For home games, the alternates will be Daniel Klinecky and Carson Anderoli.

Tickets for this Friday's Superhero & Mascot Mania Night game against Twin City are on sale online







