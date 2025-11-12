Frolov Returns to Danbury from ECHL Loan

Published on November 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that forward Vadim Frolov has returned from loan from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and Birmingham Bulls (SPHL).

Frolov suited up in five games for Birmingham, posting 1 point and 17 penalty minutes.

During his rookie campaign last year, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder tallied 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 50 games. The 22-year-old led Danbury in game-winning goals (six) and penalty minutes, and finished fourth on the team in goals and fifth in points. On April 4, Frolov recorded a team-high six points (two goals, four assists) against the Mississippi Sea Wolves in Biloxi, Mississippi.

"Fro was a huge part of our team last year and one of the best rookies in the league", Hat Tricks General Manager AJ Galante said. "He embodies what it means to be a Danbury player - and he is going to mesh so well with our current roster. Couldn't be happier to have him back."

Before going pro, the St. Petersburg, Russia native, spent two seasons with Team Maryland in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL). The physical forward suited up in 75 regular-season games for Maryland, recording 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists). Following a 47-point campaign in 2023-24 (23 goals, 24 assists), Frolov was selected to the First All-Star Team in the South Division.

Welcome back to Danbury, Fro!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Nov. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 15 (7 p.m.) with a home-and-home set against the Watertown Wolves. Friday night's game at the Danbury Arena is Cheer, Dance, and Gymnastics Night. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.