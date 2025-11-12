Danbury Hat Tricks Add Former New York Ranger Colton Orr to the Lineup vs. the NYPD
Published on November 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that former NHLer & ownership partner Colton Orr will be in the lineup tonight, when the Hat Tricks take on the NYPD Hockey team.
Orr played 477 games in the National Hockey League with the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. Orr totaled 12 goals and 1,186 Penalty Minutes.
Tonight's game vs. the NYPD Hockey team takes place at the Danbury Ice Arena with a puck drop at 7 PM.
