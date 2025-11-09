Hat Tricks Swept by Wolves, Can't Mount Comeback

Published on November 8, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped both games of their weekend series against the Watertown Wolves, falling 4-3 on Friday, Nov. 7, and 7-4 on Saturday, Nov. 8. With Saturday's loss, Danbury is in danger of slipping to fifth in the Empire Division if the Blue Ridge Bobcats defeat Port Huron.

Following an instigating penalty on Hat Tricks defenseman Jackson Legro, Watertown opened the scoring with an Egor Filippov goal on the man advantage in the first period. Wolves forward Chris Corgan made it 2-0 early in the second before Filippov netted his second power-play goal of the night.

After a flurry of moves in late October, it's clear the transformed Hat Tricks' best asset is its top line, consisting of rookies Drew Welsch (4 goals, 4 assists), Jordon Kromm (5 goals, 1 assist), and Alexander Legkov (8 goals, 10 assists).

Against the Wolves, Danbury's No. 1 line dominated ice time and tested Watertown goalie Matt Lenz early in the first frame, helping the Hat Tricks outshoot the Wolves 17-11.

The Welsch-Kromm-Legkov connection cooled off after Danbury fell into a 4-0 hole early in the second period. Legkov put the Hat Tricks on the board with his ninth goal of the season, which leads all players at 8:59 in the second period.

Watertown forwards Quinn Chevers and Yefim Mishkin each got on the scoresheet as well, capping off a strong five-goal period for the Wolves. Legkov extended his five-game goal streak to six with Danbury's first of the night midway through the period, followed by forward Kaiden Kanderka's first professional goal at 15:28 of the second frame.

Danbury forward Josh Newberg and Watertown forward Pasquale Demitrio found the net in the third period, and Hat Tricks defenseman Trey Deloury scored his first professional goal. Still, it wasn't enough for a comeback as Corgan cashed in on Danbury's empty net.

With the season series split at two games apiece, the 4-5-1 Hat Tricks return to the ice Friday, Nov. 14, when they host the Wolves for the fifth game of this six-game series.

