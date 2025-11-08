Twin City Set to Host Columbus for Veterans Night

Published on November 8, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Columbus River Dragons tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for "Veterans Night". Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

Puck drop for tonight's battle between the Thunderbirds and the River Dragons is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (1-6-0) has dropped five consecutive games following last night's 4-3 home defeat to Columbus. Roman Kraemer (2), and Liam Blomqvist each scored for the Thunderbirds during last night's battle. Twin City slipped behind by three goals in the 1st period, but roared back with two unanswered goals during the 2nd period. After allowing a third powerplay goal of the game during the 3rd period, Roman Kraemer scored an extra-attacker goal to bring Twin City within one of Columbus' lead. Despite outshooting the River Dragons by a 41-27 margin, the Thunderbirds were unable to find the game-tying goal in the game's final minutes. Twin City's powerplay is 2/32 (6.3%), and the team's penalty kill is 27/34 (74.1%) entering tonight's home game against Columbus. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through the opening seven games of the season include Gus Ford (6), Roman Kraemer (3), and Zach White (3). Twin City's next home game, following tonight's "Veterans Night" game, will be played one week from tonight against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop for that matchup will also take place at 6:05pm ET.

Columbus (4-3-0) has posted three consecutive wins following Friday night's one-goal road win over Twin City. Cody Wickline, Josh Colten, Matt Stoia, and Alex Storjohann each netted a goal for the River Dragons during last night's victory. Tonight's game will be the final road game of the team's current eight-game road stretch to begin the 2025-2026 regular season. The River Dragons will host the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday, November 14th for the organization's Home Opener. Columbus' powerplay is 6/36 (16.7%), and the team's penalty kill is 34/41 (79.4%) entering tonight's game. Scoring leaders for the River Dragons' currently include Ryan Hunter (5), Tyler Barrow (4), and Ryan Galvin (4).

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Sporfie, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







