Prowlers Return Favor, Stun Bobcats Late to Split Weekend

WYTHEVILLE, VA - For the second straight night, a Blue Ridge Bobcats goaltender made 50 saves. For the second straight night, the game winning goal came in the final minute of regulation. For the second straight night, it was a 4-3 final. Only this time, it was the Port Huron Prowlers who ended up on the winning side of that score. Lukas Lacny lifted his club with a snipe past Hunter Virostek with just 6.7 remaining in regulation to stun and shock a huge crowd of better than 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena on Military Appreciation Night.

Nicholas Favaro put up 2 power play goals in the first 3:38 of the contest to launch Port Huron to an early 2-0 lead. The Bobcats responded with three straight goals, one coming in the opening frame. Brandon Reller snuck home a wrist shot through the five-hole of Reid Cooper to cut the Prowlers lead to one heading into the first intermission.

Blue Ridge struck quickly in the middle frame on a carry over power play, as Mike Mercurio and Danny Martin teamed up to tie the score just 1:06 into the second. 6:02 later, Mercurio struck again, sniping a wrister home after a center ice turnover by Favaro for an unassisted go-ahead goal that would be the final Blue Ridge tally of the night. Mercurio's multi-goal night earned him third star.

Favaro completed a hat trick with his third power play goal of the evening to tie the game with just under 4 minutes left, followed 4:50 later by Lacny's late GWG. Favaro and Lacny earned second and first star respectively.

The Bobcats complete a three game homestand Friday night against the Twin City Thunderbirds for Superhero & Mascot Mania night.







