Wolves Hang On, Even Weekend Series with 5-3 Win Over Bobcats

Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats trailed entering the third period for the second straight night, but could not overcome an early second-period barrage from the Watertown Wolves and fell short in a 5-3 defeat before a crowd of nearly 2,000 on Teddy Bear Toss Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Trevor Neumann opened the scoring just over two minutes into the contest, recovering from fumbling a solo breakaway to snipe a wrist shot past Anthony Shrum and put the Wolves ahead 1-0.

Nikita Kozyrev struck for the second consecutive night, converting a lightning-quick one-timer from the high slot to tie the game and send the teddy bears flying late in the first.

The ultimate game-deciding early middle frame onslaught saw Watertown blast home three goals in the first 7:40 of the second period. Quinn Chevers also converted for the second night in a row, followed by back-to-back goals from Yefim Mishkin to put the Wolves in command 4-1.

The Bobcats battled back, with Justin Daly sniping home a shorthanded goal at the 14:52 mark, followed 3:07 later by a wicked wrister from Brandon Reller to bring Blue Ridge within 1 entering the third.

Both sides traded chances but the difference remained a single goal until a dagger from Darion Benchich into the empty net with just over a half minute remaining in regulation.

Both sides meet tomorrow afternoon for the rubber match of the three game series with puck drop set for 4:05 PM.







