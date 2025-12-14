Columbus Suffers 4-2 Loss to Twin-City

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Twin-City Thunderbirds, 4-2, on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dysen Skinner got the start in goal for Twin City, while Trevor Babin received the nod for Columbus.

Twin-City opened the scoring when Gus Ford, who also netted last night's opening tally, lifted a backhand shot over an outstretched Babin.

With 22 seconds remaining in the first period, Brodie Thornton took a cross-ice pass from Tyler Barrow and picked the top corner over Skinner to tie the game.

In the second period, the River Dragons took their first lead of the night on the power play, as Josh Colten found the back of the net. The goal marked Colten's 300th career game in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Roman Kraemer answered for Twin-City with a power-play goal just past the midway point of the second period, evening the score at 2-2.

In the third period, the River Dragons surrendered another power-play goal. This time, it was Jiri Pestuka who made no mistake, burying the go-ahead tally.

Pestuka sealed the win with an empty-net goal as time dwindled in the final frame, putting the game away for good.

Columbus returns home on Friday night to host the Athens Rock Lobsters.







