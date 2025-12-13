Thunderbirds Set to Host River Dragons

Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Columbus River Dragons on home ice tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Tickets to the matchup may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Twin City (6-11-0) seeks a bounce-back victory over Columbus following last night's 2-1 loss. Gus Ford netted the lone goal for the Thunderbirds during the 1st period of last night's game. The scoring play was Ford's team-leading twelfth goal of the 2025-2026 regular season. Zach White and James Farmer each recorded an assist on Ford's goal. Boris Babik recorded the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds in a 34-save-on-36-shot effort. The loss marked the fifth consecutive one- goal game Twin City has played in over the past three weekends. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's final game of the weekend include Gus Ford (12), Zach White (9), and Jan Salak (6). Twin City will return to action next weekend with two games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will be played on the road at the Florence Center, and will begin at 7:15pm. The Thunderbirds will return home to host the IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena one week from tonight at 6:05pm.

Columbus (12-6-0) improved to 2-1-0 in head-to-head matchups against Twin City this season in last night's 2-1 road victory at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The River Dragons netted two unanswered goals during the 3rd period of last night's battle to secure the victory. Kyle Moore and Alex Storjohann scored goals for Columbus during the win.

Tyler Roy collected the win in net for the River Dragons after making 40 saves on 41 shots during the contest. Scoring leaders for the River Dragons entering tonight's road game against the Thunderbirds include Ryan Hunter (15), Tyler Barrow (10), and Alex Storjohann (9). Columbus will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Athens Rock Lobsters.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.