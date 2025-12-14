Bedard's Goal Sends Fur Flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night
Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
FLORENCE, SC - Charlie Bedard's goal 5:57 into the first period sent the fur flying for the Pee Dee IceCats Inaugural Teddy Bear Toss game, a 5-3 loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters.
Bedard put home a loose puck in the goal crease with help from Chance Adrian and Houston Wilson as part of a three-goal first period that saw Pee Dee leading 3-1 after 20 minutes. Trevor Lord and Dominiks Marcinkevics also scored for the IceCats in the frame.
From there, Athens would work its way back into the game thanks to four power play goals and a shorthanded marker. Carter Shinkaruk scored twice with the man advantage, including the game-winning goal at 18:15 of the third period after Marcinkevics received a match penalty for a hit on Dustin Perillat that saw the Athens forward stretchered off the ice and taken to a local hospital for observation. No further update was available at the time of publication.
Notes:
The game featured five power play goals, two shorthanded goals, and a four-on-four goal. Not a single goal was scored five-on-five. Charlie Bedard's goal was his first since December of 2024. Athens scored a total of eight power play goals in the three-game series this week.
Pee Dee is back in action Friday, December 19 at 7:15 pm against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
