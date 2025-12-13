IceCats Get Shootout Point Against Rock Lobsters

ATHENS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats erased three separate one-goal deficits to push the game past regulation, but it would be the Athens Rock Lobsters who skated away with the extra point in a 4-3 shootout.

Patriks Marcinkevics, TJ Prexler and Dominiks Marcinkevics all scored in regulation for the IceCats, who picked up a point for the first time against the Rock Lobsters. Ricardo Gonzalez turned aside 30 shots through overtime in earning the shootout point.

The final game of the three-in-three between the two teams shifts the scene to Florence Center at 7:15 pm Saturday night. Join the IceCats for the team's first annual Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a stuffed plush to throw on the ice when the IceCats score their first goal of the game, with all toys going to help the less fortunate right here in the Florence area this holiday season and beyond. Tickets for all remaining Pee Dee home games are on sale through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







