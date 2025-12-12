Pee Dee Falls 4-2 to Athens

Published on December 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats fell just short in the opener of a three-game series with the Athens Rock Lobsters, dropping a 4-2 decision on Thursday night.

The IceCats fell behind 1-0, but rallied to take a 2-1 lead on goals from Dominiks Marcinkevics late in the first period and Trevor Lord early in the second.

From there, Athens rallied for a pair of goals in the second to take a 3-2 lead, and added an insurance marker in the third for the victory.

Ricardo Gonzalez made 31 saves in taking the loss for Pee Dee.

The same two teams rematch Friday night at 7:05 pm ET, with pregame coverage starting on the IceCats Broadcast Network at 6:50 pm.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.