Thunderbirds Acquire Connor Mullins from Sentinels

Published on December 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Connor Mullins from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for defenseman Timofei Smirnov and financial considerations.

Connor Mullins, 27, Defenseman, of Whitby, Ontario, scored four goals and recorded two assists for six total points in eighteen games played this season for the Sentinels. Mullins has played in more than fifty career FPHL games since making his professional hockey debut with the Mississippi Sea Wolves (now Biloxi Breakers) on March 28th, 2024, in an 8-2 home win against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He scored an even-strength goal during the 1st period of his debut game. Mullins has also skated for the Danbury Hat Tricks and Dashers Hockey (defunct) during his time in the FPHL. He has scored five goals and notched seven assists for twelve total points in fifty-six career games played. Prior to his time playing professional hockey, Mullins played five seasons collegiately for McKendree University (ACHA, Lebanon, Illinois). He was a Captain for the Bearcats from 2022 to 2024. Mullins skated in eighty-one career games for McKendree. He scored ten goals and recorded forty assists for fifty total points. Prior to his time with McKendree, Mullins played for the Valencia Flyers (WSHL, Valencia, California), Connecticut Jr. Rangers (USPHL, Stamford, Connecticut), Timmins Rock (NOJHL, Timmins, Ontario), Long Beach Bombers (WSHL, Lakewood, California), El Paso Rhinos (WSHL, El Paso, Texas), Pelham Panthers (GOJHL, Pelham, Ontario), Strathroy Rockets (GOJHL, Strathroy, Ontario), Port Perry MoJacks (COJCHL, Port Perry, Ontario), Central Ontario Wolves (AAA, Lindsay, Ontario, and the Oshawa Generals (AAA, Oshawa, Ontario). Mullins is 6'0", 215 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Timofei Smirnov, 21, Defenseman, of Cherepovets, Russia, appeared in eight games this season with the Thunderbirds after signing a player agreement with the organization on November 14th, 2025. Smirnov recorded three assists during his time with the Thunderbirds. He also skated in three games this season with the Quad City Storm (SPHL, Moline, Illinois). Prior to his time playing professional hockey in North America this season, Mullins previously skated for HK Chelny (VHL, Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia), Polyot Rybinsk (NMHL, Rybinsk, Russia), HK Bobrov (NMHL, Bobrov, Russia), MHK Kristall Saratov (NMHL, Saratov, Russia), Taifun Primorsky Krai (MHL, Vladivostok, Russia), MHK Tambov (NMHL, Michurinsk, Russia), Nybro Vikings IF (J20, Nybro, Sweden), Nybro Vikings IF (J18, Nybro, Sweden), Severstal Cherepovets (U18, Cherepovets), and Dynamo St. Petersburg (U16, St. Petersburg, Russia). Smirnov is 6'1", 187 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.