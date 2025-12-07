Thunderbirds Win Overtime Thriller over IceCats

Published on December 6, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), won a 2-1 overtime thriller over the Pee Dee IceCats Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Roman Kraemer scored the game-winning goal for Twin City in overtime. Boris Babik made 52 saves on 53 shots to collect the win in net for the Thunderbirds. Liam Blomquist netted Twin City's only goal during regulation time. The Thunderbirds posted a two-game weekend sweep over the IceCats after defeating Pee Dee by a final score of 5-4 on the road Friday night. Twin City will return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena next weekend for back-to-back home games against the Columbus River Dragons. Friday's game will begin at 7:35pm, and Saturday's matchup will start at 6:05pm.

After two scoreless periods of intense action, Saturday's 3rd period began in a scoreless tie. Liam Blomquist netted Twin City's first goal of the contest just over two minutes into the final period of regulation. Blomquist's goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Cade Hanley. The IceCats elected to lift goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez for an extra attacker in the game's final moments. Trevor Lord scored the game-tying goal for Pee Dee with thirty-two seconds left to play in the 3rd period. Nicholas Magill-Diaz and Patriks Marcinkevics each collected an assist on the scoring play. The game entered overtime in a 1-1 tie.

Each team notched four shots on goal during Saturday's thrilling overtime period. Roman Kraemer scored the game-winning goal on the powerplay with twenty-one seconds left to play. Josh Labelle and Zach White assisted on the goal. Twin City won the game by a final score of 2-1, and improved to 4-2-0 in head-to-head contests against Pee Dee this season.

Boris Babik made 52 saves in net for Twin City to improve to 4-5-0 on the season. Ricardo Gonzalez dropped the game in net for Pee Dee in a 22-save-on-24 shot performance. Roman Kraemer was named the 1st Star of the Game, with teammates Liam Blomquist and Boris Babik collecting 2nd and 3rd Star honors.

Saturday's game served as the organization's Special Olympics Night presented by Flow Automotive. The Thunderbirds wore specialty jerseys that were auctioned off live following the matchup. There was also a postgame skate after Saturday night's battle between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.