Danbury Hat Tricks Host Blue Ridge Bobcats December 6

Published on December 6, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Hat Tricks stretched their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night, jumping past Blue Ridge into fourth place in the Empire Division at 7-8-2-1 with 25 points.

Danbury got goals from forwards Jonny Ruiz, Kaiden Kanderka, Anton Rubtsov, Genaro Fronduto, Alexander Legkov, and Vadim Frolov, with Ruiz and Legkov scoring in four and three straight games, respectively. Blue Ridge cut the lead to 5-3 late, but Frolov's power-play goal restored the three-goal margin for the final.

Here are some observations from Friday's game:

Blue Ridge pressure forces a pair of turnovers from Deloury

Hat Tricks defenseman Trey Deloury struggled with turnovers under pressure from the Bobcats Friday night. Midway through the first period, while defending a 1-0 deficit, the 6'5 rookie failed to clear the defensive zone.

On the blue line, Deloury was pressed by Blue Ridge forward Justin Daly, who stripped Deloury of the puck and set up the Bobcats in the offensive zone.

At the halfway point of the second period, Deloury misplayed a bouncing puck in the neutral zone, backhanding it into the path of Bobcats forward Michael Mercurio, who applied forecheck pressure.

Neither turnover led to an immediate Blue Ridge goal, and Danbury's offense remained persistent all game, but the miscues highlighted the importance of clean puck management under pressure.

Careless stick penalties disrupt Danbury's rhythm

Stick infractions have been one of the Hat Tricks' noticeable weaknesses this season, and they continued against the Bobcats.

Six minutes into the game, instead of playing the body, Danbury defenseman Kadyn Fennell was caught reaching and tripped up Blue Ridge forward Nicholas Stuckless to set up a Bobcats power play - one they would convert on with Blue Ridge forward Daniel Martin to go up 1-0.

In the second period, Danbury forward Jordon Kromm was called for tripping at center ice when his stick got tangled in Bobcats forward Kyle Heitzner's legs. It was a questionable call, but referee Chris Montalvo deemed it enough for the penalty.

Legkov and Kanderka each added high-sticking penalties in the first and third periods, respectively, highlighting a stick discipline issue that needs to be cleaned up as the season progresses.

Head-to-head

This is the second meeting between Blue Ridge and Danbury this season, with the Hat Tricks holding a 1-0 series lead following Friday night's 6-3 victory.

Since the Bobcats joined the FPHL in 2023, the teams have faced off five times, with Danbury holding a 3-2 edge in the all-time series. The Hat Tricks won both meetings in 2024, split two games with Blue Ridge in January 2025, and took last night's matchup 6-3.

About the Bobcats

The Bobcats continue to rely on their top three in points, forwards Brandon Reller (19), Mercurio (19), and Heitzner (14), all averaging more than a point per game. Reller and Heitzner have been especially effective on the man advantage, combining for five power-play goals this season.

Mercurio has also contributed a shorthanded goal and is tied with forward Nikita Kozyrev for the team lead in assists (14). With the Hat Tricks struggling with stick infractions, Blue Ridge's top scorers will look to capitalize on any man-advantage opportunities they can generate tonight.

Hat Tricks headlines

Ruiz's return fuels point surge

Since returning from an upper-body injury on Nov. 21, Danbury's captain has been a key player for the Hat Tricks, recording eight points in six games. He has scored in four straight outings and has added four assists as well since returning.

The longest-tenured Hat Trick looks to be fully back in stride, giving Danbury a boost in the offensive zone.

Win lifts Hat Tricks past Bobcats into fourth in Empire Division

Danbury moved past Blue Ridge into fourth place in the Empire Division with Friday night's 6-3 win over the Bobcats. The Hat Tricks improved to 7-8-2-1 with 25 points, while Blue Ridge slipped to fifth at 7-8-0-1 with 23 points.

Topeka won its game in regulation, remaining third in the division with 28 points.

The outcomes leave the middle of the Empire Division tight, with Danbury now holding a slight edge over Blue Ridge for fourth and a three-point gap behind third-place Topeka heading into tonight's games.

