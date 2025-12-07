Topeka Battles to the End, Can't Find a Prayer on Faith and Family Night Falling, 5-2

Topeka and Biloxi played a weekend series for the Scarecrows home opening set back in October and the results saw each team come away with points as both squads secured a victory. Since then it has been a very different tale for each squad. Topeka hoped to remedy that home series split with a sweep on Saturday night after a decisive 5-3 victory on Friday night.

The Breakers came out showing urgency early on and it paid off as on a two on one Khaden Henry put an initial shot on Sammy Bernard, but two rebounds later Declan Conway found a path over the outstretched netminder for a 1-0 lead 4:51 into the game. 12:05 into the period Aldiyar Nurlan set up on a faceoff play that Henry won back and fired a slapper past Bernard for the 2-0 advantage.

Nurlan continued his hot weekend as he came in on a stretch pass breakaway and went forehand-backhand to take Bernard out of position and give Biloxi the 3-0 lead.

Biloxi showed no signs of letting up as 5:02 into the third period Xavier Charbonneau shoveled home a one timer past Bernard for the 4-0 lead. Topeka finally put up a crooked number of their own as on a power play Scott Coash rifled a shot from the hash marks toward Josh Rosenzweig and found a path into the back of the net to close the gap to 4-1 at 11:38 of the third period. 1:29 later the Breakers slowed down that momentum as Lucas Piekarczyk put one off Hugo Koch's skate past Bernard to make it 5-1. Elijah Wilson found a later power play goal of his own on the rush as he stepped inside the circle and fired one past Rosenzweig to narrow the score to 5-2, but that was as close as the Scarecrows could get.

Bernard stopped 24 of 29 in the loss.

The Scarecrows head out on the road to Baton Rouge to take on the Zydeco for their next four games. Catch all the action on Youtube and Sporfie!







