River Dragons Dropped by Rock Lobsters for Second Straight Game

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons lost to the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Carter McPhail started in goal for Athens.Athens opened the scoring in the first period when Gleb Bandurkin converted on a rebound.At 15:10, Ryan Hunter answered for Columbus with a power-play one-timer to unleash the Teddy Bears from the River Dragon faithful.Midway through the second period, Eric Neiley restored the Athens lead with a laser of a shot past Trevor Babin. Just 21 seconds later, Hunter scored again for the home side, tying the game 2-2. Athens regained control late in the period, with a gorgeous Jesse Lowell deflection. In the third period, the Rock Lobsters added three more goals. Carter Shinkaruk scored from the circle, and Kayson Gallant struck twice to put the game out of reach.Carter McPhail earned the win for the Rock Lobsters with 35 saves on 37 shots, while Trevor Babin took the defeat for Columbus.







