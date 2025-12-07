Hat Tricks Extend Win Streak to Four After a Weekend Sweep of Blue Ridge

Published on December 6, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks completed a weekend sweep of the Blue Ridge Bobcats and extended their win streak to four games after a thrilling 4-2 win at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Danbury opened the scoring with just under four minutes remaining in the first period when Vadim Frolov tapped it in while planted in the crease on the power play.

Blue Ridge found itself on the five-on-three man advantage after penalties on two Hat Tricks defenseman, Ian Tookenay for slashing and Jackson Legro for tripping. The Bobcats utilized their advantage, scoring a power play goal of their own at 10:56 in the second period from second-year forward Brandon Reeler from the right circle, past the stretched-out Danbury goaltender Sebastian Resar. Blue Ridge then took their only lead of the night, a minute and nine seconds later, from former Hat Trick Kyle Heitzner.

At 13:34 in the second frame, Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz tied the game on a penalty shot after being hooked by Bobcats defenseman Preston Kugler.

From there on, the Hat Tricks took charge. Rookie forward Alexander Legkov punched in his league-leading 16th goal of the season at 14:33 of the final frame from a rebound off the pad of Blue Ridge netminder Hunter Virostek. Noah Robinson then sealed the deal for Danbury at 18:59 on the empty net to put the rabbits up by two.

The Hat Tricks are back at home on Friday, December 12, against the Binghamton Black Bears; puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena and Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.